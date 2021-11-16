Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $75.03. 942,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,321. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

