Refereum Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $84.07 million and $27.50 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00217228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

