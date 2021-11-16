Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 840

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

RDW opened at GBX 641.60 ($8.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 665.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 663.52. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

