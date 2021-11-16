Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,440,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00.

RDFN opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.