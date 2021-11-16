ReddCoin Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $81.45 million and $161,258.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,257.92 or 0.98334158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.56 or 0.00329490 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.41 or 0.00515108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.59 or 0.00180198 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001538 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

