Raymond James Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.07.

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

