Raymond James Lowers TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $9.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

