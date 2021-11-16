Raymond James Comments on Minto Apartment’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

