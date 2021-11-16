Raymond James Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$55.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 761. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

