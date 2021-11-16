Raymond James Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$124.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.80.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$110.59 on Friday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$89.54 and a 52-week high of C$116.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

