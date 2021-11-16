Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 976. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

RAIFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

