Rai Reflex Index 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.64 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $98.52 million and $2.64 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00004950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.90 or 0.99821374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.48 or 0.07017755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 32,598,539 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

