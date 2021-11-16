Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-$776 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.41 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,805. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.