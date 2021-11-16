Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 721.86% and a negative return on equity of 148.62%.

RMED traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07. Ra Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

