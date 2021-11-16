Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

