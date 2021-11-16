QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,458,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 8,934,572 shares.The stock last traded at $178.92 and had previously closed at $168.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

