QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QCOM traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 174,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,572. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.