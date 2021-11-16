Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 747.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

