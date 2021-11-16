Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of IGT opened at $29.64 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 460.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 24.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.