Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.55.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$38.08 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

