Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CAE opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CAE by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

