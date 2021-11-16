Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airspan Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $6.86 on Monday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

