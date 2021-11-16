Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.64. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,176. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $279.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.19 and a 200 day moving average of $259.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

