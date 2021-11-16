Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 383.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.56. The company had a trading volume of 116,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

