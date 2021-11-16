Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,119 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $145.50. 1,230,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.30.

