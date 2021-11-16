Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

MSFT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.95. 329,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,756,779. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.