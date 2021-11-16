Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

