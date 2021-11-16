Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,769 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $79,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.14. 58,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,025. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

