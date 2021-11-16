PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,729. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.68.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

