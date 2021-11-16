Public Mint Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $91,824.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

