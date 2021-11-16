Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,594 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.88 and a 200 day moving average of $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.