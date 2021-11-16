Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 145,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of GKOS opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

