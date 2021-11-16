Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.