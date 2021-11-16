Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Weis Markets worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMK opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

