Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398,053 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of MGIC Investment worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.