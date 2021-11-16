Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 919 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGBN opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

