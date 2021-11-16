Provident Financial plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

FPLPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FPLPY stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

