Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the October 14th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVCT opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

