Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

PLD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.47. 1,309,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.