Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Progyny worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 28.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $7,375,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $40,840,008 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.