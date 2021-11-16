Privia Health Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.