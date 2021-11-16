Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

COP stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $77.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

