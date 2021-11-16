Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 88 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

