Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.53 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

AME opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,460 shares of company stock worth $21,545,542. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.