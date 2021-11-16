Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells $647,760.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PRI opened at $161.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $179.51.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
