Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells $647,760.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRI opened at $161.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

