Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Southern First Bancshares worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ SFST opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.