Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,244,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.14% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:GENI opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

