Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $36,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average is $185.90. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

