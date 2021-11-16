Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.09% of Haemonetics worth $37,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

