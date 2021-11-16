Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 256,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,645,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after buying an additional 225,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

